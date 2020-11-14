Jammer Jamito asks the hard questions in personal vlog

WHO would have thought Jammer Jamito could give talk show hosts a run for their money?

The Meralco center is doing just that inside the Clark bubble, fearlessly grilling his peers with heavy hitting question and answer sessions, with his own comedic flair, of course.

Jamito created his own YouTube channel Jammer Jamito Explorer just three days ago and already gained 14.8 thousand subscribers.

Of course, it's still a far cry from the bubble vlogs of his former Ginebra peers Scottie Thompson (143,000 subscribers) and Joe Devance (39,900 subscribers), but there's something about Jamito's vlogs which makes them must watch.

The St. Clare product has already uploaded "PBA fast talk" sessions with some of his Bolts teammates like Trevis Jackson and Nico Salva, as well as players from opposing teams like Thompson and NLEX's Kiefer Ravena.

And his questions were truly no holds barred.

Just take his chat with Baser Amer. Jamito asked the Bolts point guard (whom he called "ang pinakapogi ng Mendiola" and "ka-lookalike ni Gerald Anderson"), "Di ba naglaro ka rin ng Gilas. Anong masasabi mo na nakipagsuntukan sila?"

Obviously, he's referring to the now-infamous Philippines-Australia brawl back in July 2018.

We should have known after his sidestep lay-up in the dunk contest of the 2017 PBA All-Star Weekend: Jamito has comic written all over him.

Give this man a subscribe.

