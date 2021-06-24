James Yap to Noynoy: 'Thank you for being nice to me'

FORMER presidential brother in-law James Yap expressed his deep sympathy to the late President Benigno 'Noynoy' Aquino III's family including former partner Kris Aquino.

Aquino died on Thursday morning at the age of 61.

SEE ALSO SEE ALSO

The two-time PBA MVP of Rain or Shine condoled with the former president's family through his Instagram account.

"Rest in peace President Noynoy Aquino. Thank you for being nice to me," said the 38-year-old wingman in his short post on Thursday night.

Continue reading below ↓

Yap and Aquino's youngest sister Kris had a son James Carlos Aquino Yap Jr., now 14 years old, prior to the annullment of their marriage in 2012.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

In the comments section, Yap's Italian partner Michela Cazzola also condoled with Kris and the Aquino family.

"Condolences, Kris. Had the honor to work with your brother's administration," Michela wrote. "Am sorry to hear about the sad news."

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.