James Yap, other basketball players coast to San Juan victory

HOURS after voting precincts closed, the team assembled by former Green Archer Francis Zamora has won San Juan.

PBA superstar James Yap, who asked for a leave of absence from Rain or Shine to concentrate on his campaign, is now a public official, taking fourth place in the city’s first district with 21,247 votes.

On Instagram, he posted scenes of celebration from supporters.

Continue reading below ↓

His loyal wingman Paul Artadi, meanwhile, ranked second with 23,247 votes. Another basketball player, Ervic Vijandre, took fifth place with 18,016 votes, and will join Yap and Artadi at the council table.

PBA veteran Don Allado squeaked in the sixth and last place in San Juan’s second district.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Francis Zamora completes quintet of basketball player-politicians in San Juan

Meanwhile, the man who brought them all together, Francis Zamora, won by a landslide 66,883 votes over Jun Usman, who only managed to cobble together 9,413.

When he announced that his city electoral ticket would include the four basketball players, the two-time UAAP champion said at the time, “Wala po akong nakikitang masama sa basketball player.

“Ako po ay naging basketball player din. Para sa akin, hindi importante kung basketball player o hindi. Ang importante, may kakayanan at puso para maglingkod sa ating mamamayan.”

Continue reading below ↓

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.