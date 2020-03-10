People couldn't believe that Jamal Murray's filthy poster didn't count

On a night when the Milwaukee Bucks were missing their serial posterizer, Jamal Murray took it upon himself to give the NBA its biggest highlight of the game day.

Too bad it didn't count.

The home crowd roared as the Denver Nuggets guard threw down a nasty jam over DJ Wilson, but the celebration was short-lived after the referee blew his whistle and called a charging foul against the former.

Murray went on to lead the Nuggets with 21 points, six assists, and five rebounds in a 109-95 win over a Milwaukee team without four of its starting five, including reigning Most Valuable Player Giannis Antetokounmpo. The Blue Arrow's in-yo'-face slam counting would've been the perfect icing on the cake.

"It definitely wasn't a foul," Murray was quoted by AP. "But yeah, I wanted to just drive, and I felt like I had a step, so I just took off."

Because his Dunk of the Year nominee was waved off, it didn't make the daily "NBA Top 5 Plays of the Night" compilation. Instead, we had to settle for weaker poster by Sterling Brown for No. 1.

Safe to say, Twitter wasn't amused:

As for Murray, an emoji is enough to sum up what he feels about the controversial call.