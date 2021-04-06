Former rival Jessey de Leon is architect behind Jaja Santiago’s future home

AFTER making history as the first-ever Filipino volleyball player to win a professional title overseas, Jaja Santiago seems to be rewarding herself with her very own "JS House."

To help make that dream come true, she tapped her former UAAP on-court foe Jessey de Leon to design the interior of her new home.

“Who would’ve thought na isang atleta and at the same time architect ang gagawa ng interior ko? Sobrang hanga ako sa sipag at dedication mo ate. Hindi ako nagkamali na sa’yo ko ipinagkatiwala this one of my greatest achievements,” she said in a Facebook post tagging the former volleyball player.

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Santiago reposted a photo gallery made by De Leon’s design firm. The concept art showed a glimpse of what her future home may look like — from sala, bedrooms, bathrooms, kitchen, lounge room, and patio.

The visual presentation showcased a simple but elegant modern Scandinavian theme. It utilized the elements of space with the usage of different elements of shapes and textures.





Continue reading below ↓









Continue reading below ↓

Jaja added: “I can now visualize ano magiging itsura ng interior ng house ko dahil sa presentation palang pak na pak na! Sobrang satisfied and happy client here. Let's do this ate."

De Leon also announced the news on Twitter, tagging Santiago and commending her success not just on the court, but in life in general.

“Congrats again for winning in life, @alyjasantiago03! Hard work & dedication, indeed,” she said.

Continue reading below ↓

Jessey and Jaja faced each other in the UAAP a few years back, with the former bannering University of Santo Tomas and the latter the National University.