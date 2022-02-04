Jackie Chan carries the torch in Winter Olympics ceremony

HOLLYWOOD actor Jackie Chan was one of the torch bearers in the 2022 Winter Olympics torch relay as he took the Olympic flame to the Great Wall of China.

The martial arts-focused actor was one of the select few who braved the 12-degree temperature and started the relay at 4 a.m. in Beijing as they traversed the Badaling section of the Great Wall.

"I want to let more people know the Chinese culture and let love and peace spread to the world, let people understand China and come to visit China," he said.

This was Chan's fourth Olympic torch relay participation, carrying the torch in Pyeongchang 2018, London 2012, and Beijing 2008.

Aside from Chan, Olympic gold medalists from China, table tennis star Ma Long and taekwondo jin Wu Jingyu, joined in the activity.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the torch relay was shortened to only three venue clusters.

Yao Ming also one of the Winter Olympics torchbearers

The symbolic relay started on October 18 in Olympia and on October 19 in Athens before it shifted to China with basketball great Yao Ming one of the first few to hold the Olympic torch on Wednesday.

The three-day relay will visit the venues in Beijing, Zhangjiakou, and Yanqing, before ending at the Beijing National Stadium for the opening ceremony on Saturday.

Alpine skiier Asa Miller is the lone Filipino competing in Beijing 2022 as he will compete in the men's giant slalom and men's slalom events.

