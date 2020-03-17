Jack Ma partners with Pacquiao to donate 50,000 COVID-19 test kits to PH

SENATOR Manny Pacquiao announced on Tuesday that Chinese billionaire Jack Ma has pledged to donate 50,000 test kits for the coronavirus (COVID-19) through their respectation foundations,

In an Instagram post, the eight-division world champion thanked the founder of Chinese online retail giant Alibaba who he joined in a viral video last October daring Floyd Mayweather, Jr. to fight him.

This time, the two are teaming up to fight a worldwide pandemic which, according to figures released by Malacanang on Monday night, has afflicted 140 people in the country with 12 deaths.

“We’re excited to announce the Jack Ma Foundation, in partnership with Pacquiao Foundation is pledging 50,000 test kits to combat COVID-19 in the Philippines,” Pacquiao said in an Instagram post.

"With everything that’s happening around the world today, there is no better time to unite and do whatever we can to help each other," Pacquiao added. "Thank you @JackMaFoundation for this generous donation."

On Monday, President Duterte placed the entire Luzon island on 'enhanced community quarantine that restricted the movement of citizens in a bid to keep them restricted in their respective homes.