Jack Animam leads way in Atlanta team’s 70-point victory in US Pro-Am league

THE WINNING streak on the court continues for Jack Animam.

In Taiwan, the Filipina basketball ace helped Shih Hsin University to a triumphant 18-0 run, and it looks like Animam is looking to do the same in the United States.

Getting her first dose of competitive play since moving to the US, the Gilas Women standout notched a double-double, with 23 points, 10 rebounds, two steals, and an assist to steer the Zone 6 Celtics to an 86-16 win over the AEBL Elite team in the Atlanta Entertainment Basketball League (AEBL) on Sunday.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Two months ago, the 22-year-old Animam joined the nest of Ohio-based handlers, EastWest Private, to try her luck stateside. EWP also manages the careers of Kai Sotto and Kobe Paras, among many others.

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

The AEBL is a Pro-Am Summer League that was established in 2013, it was the top league for women in the city of Atlanta.

Before she moved to the US, the former National University star played one full season in Taiwan. There, she bagged her sixth college title and extended her personal career’s "unbeaten streak," which began with five UAAP championships with the NU Lady Bulldogs, as well as two SEA Games gold medals.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.