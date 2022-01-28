Jack Animam upbeat about recovery: 'With proper mindset, kakayanin natin!'

JACK Animam has finally broken her silence, and shared that she is now doing better as she continues her road to recovery from her knee injury.

Laying it all in a Life Update blog on her YouTube account, the Gilas Pilipinas Women center poured it all and shared the tribulations that she had to go through for the better part of the last two months.

"Every day, that's my goal: I'm trying to be better. Itong injury ko, masakit, mahirap. Pero sabi ko nga, maybe God is trying to teach me something and I always believe everything happens for a reason. Meron itong something," she said.

Animam is currently in Cincinnati, Ohio for her rehabilitation after undergoing an ACL surgery on her left knee.

But as upbeat as she is now, the 6-foot-2 bruiser admitted that it wasn't all rainbows and butterflies for her. She hurt her knee back in Nov. 27 — the day she turned 23 — during the warmups of Radnicki Kragujevac's game against Partizan 1953 in Serbia.

"Last 10 minutes ng warmup, may drill kami ng one-on-one and offense ako," she explained. "Pag-hop sabay bangga, mid-air na-body up ako. Pag-land ko yung left foot ko, parang dumulas siya tapos yung tuhod ko bigla na lang nag-straight. For a minute there, I froze, parang nag-blackout lahat."

Unlike others who suffered the same fate, Animam shared that, "Walang nag-pop na sound. Wala akong naramdaman. Bigla na lang akong nag-manhid."

It took a week before she was able to undergo MRI to assess the severity of her injury, although that time, she already accepted the worst that it could be a torn ACL.

Eventually, the possibility of her being straddled on the sidelines sunk on the Bulakenya banger.

"Yung time na yun, umiiyak ako at hagulgol na sana nandito ang mommy ko," she said. "Iniisip ko, bakit Lord? I did everything right, bat nangyari ito sa akin? Birthday ko pa."

Eventually, she composed herself and faced this new hurdle head on.

"After two days, nahimasmasan ako. Instead of asking God why that happened to me, I changed it to maybe God is trying to teach me something, that maybe God is trying to give me a break — a different type of break that will eventually lead me to something more meaningful," she recalled.

Animam eventually bade her team goodbye and went to the United States in Dec. 11, going under the knife early this month and has began her rehab.

Jack Animam puts ordeal into perspective

Tough as Animam's position is, she also agreed that it allowed her to put everything in perspective.

"For a decade na naglalaro ako, I have my highs and lows. Itong setback ko na ito, I'm trying my best to get better and be better, not just physically, but especially and importantly, my mental health. Di ko kakayanin kung yung sarili ko, wala sa tamang mindset at wala akong peace sa sarili ko," she said.

"Now, I'm looking forward to this journey. May kanya kanya tayong pinagdadaanan sa buhay natin, but with the proper mindset and with the right people around you, kakayanin natin."

With a more optimistic vision on hand, Animam ended: "I know this is not gonna be easy but with the people around me, especially my family, and with God, I know I can get through this and I will come back stronger than I ever was before."

