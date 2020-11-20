Ja Morant reacts to 6-foot-3 baby Ja Raffe

MEMPHIS has a new 6-foot-3 superstar.

The zoo in the Tennessee city has decided to name its new two-week-old giraffe infant Ja Raffe, in honor of the NBA Rookie of the Year. As puns go, it’s groaningly terrible, but the zoo’s social media team rolled with it by splicing together this video that mimics pregame introductions at NBA games.

Continue reading below ↓

At just two weeks old, baby Ja is already as tall as the 21-year-old superstar. But given that he’s a giraffe, he’ll most likely outpace Morant very soon on the heights stat.

But even if young Ja will likely never hold a basketball in his entire life, the Grizzlies’ ever-game social media team went and gave him official team threads anyway, in a so-bad-it’s-good Photoshop:

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

PHOTO: Memphis Grizzlies/Instagram

Continue reading below ↓

Grizzlies president Jason Wexler also rode the joke, saying that he's keeping an eye on this young rookie. "Tremendous upside potential," he said of Memphis' new superstar.

Morant tweeted out his own reaction the news, saying: “Ja Raffe was born a legend!”

Continue reading below ↓

On the Grizzlies’ post on Instagram, Morant still couldn’t believe the news.

“Nah fr [for real],” he commented, with LOL and giraffe emojis.

Spin fans unite at the Spin Viber Community! Join the growing community now and complete the experience by subscribing to the Spin Chatbot.