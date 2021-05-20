Even on Twitter trending chart, LeBron wins showdown against Steph Curry

TWO titans of the West clashed. Only one walked away with a playoff spot.

It was big Finals energy in the one-game Western conference play-in tournament, with fans keenly watching the showdown between the two teams. Los Angeles came in cold at the first half, but King James sparked some life into the game and pulled them to within two at the end of the first frame.

SEE ALSO SEE ALSO

In a down-to-the-wire win, LeBron pulled off a three-pointer to send the Warriors packing.





Continue reading below ↓

Even on Twitter, James triumphed over Curry. Minutes after the end of the game, LeBron was already trending on Twitter. Curry was, too, but the volume of tweets with his name on them trailed considerably behind. Of course, not all tweets about LeBron (or Curry) were positive — but hey, numbers are numbers.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Face-off!

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓

And at the end

What a show

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓

Give it up for Steph

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓

But you gotta hand it to LeBron

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓