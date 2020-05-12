Is your area under ECQ, MECQ, GCQ, or no quarantine? See list

WHAT’S going to be the first thing you’ll do once enhanced community quarantine lifts in your area?

It’s a good question, and one you have three days to ponder as the clock winds down on the wide-scale ECQ that’s been in place for almost the past two months.

Today, presidential spokesperson Harry Roque has outlined new classifications of quarantine as the Philippines takes its baby steps towards the new normal. The end goal? To kickstart the economy while still ensuring that COVID-19 cases are low enough for an area’s health care system to handle.

So, starting from areas where quarantine protocols will be lifted entirely all the way to the areas where ECQ will still be enforced, here’s the list of areas in the Philippines under the new quarantine categories. Plus, we also give a brief explainer about what it means, and what’s allowed and not allowed under each.

NO MORE QUARANTINE

Because these areas are low risk with few or no recorded cases, normal life can resume as before. But social distancing and hygienic practices will still be enforced.

Region 1: Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur, La Union, Pangasinan, Dagupan City

Region 4-B: Marinduque, Occidental Mindoro, Oriental Mindoro, Romblon, Palawan, Puerto Princesa City

Region 5: Albay, Camarines Norte, Camarines Sur, Catanduanes, Masbate, Sorsogon, Legazpi City, Naga City

Region 6: Aklan, Antique, Capiz, Guimaras, Iloilo, Negros Occidental, Iloilo City, Bacolod City

Region 8: Biliran, Eastern Samar, Leyte, Northern Samar, Western Samar, Southern Leyte, Ormoc City, Tacloban City

Region 10: Bukidnon, Camiguin, Lanao del Norte, Misamis Occidental, Misamis Oriental, Cagayan de Oro City

Region 12: North Cotabato, South Cotabato, Sarangani, Sultan Kudarat, General Santos City

BARMM: Basilan, Lanao del Sur, Maguindanao, Sulu, Tawi-Tawi, Cotabato City

GENERAL COMMUNITY QUARANTINE

In General Community Quarantine, business will reopen up to 75% of their full capacity, excepting those related to entertainment or children. The SAP will no longer be offered to citizens under GCQ. Minors below 21 years and seniors above 60 years should stay inside their homes.

Cordillera Administrative Region: Abra, Apayao, Benguet, Ifugao, Kalinga, Mountain Province, Baguio City

Region 2: Batanes, Cagayan, Isabela, Nueva Vizcaya, Quirino, Santiago City

Region 3: Aurora, Bataan, Bulacan, Nueva Ecija, Pampanga, Tarlac, Zambales, Angeles City*, Olongapo City

Region 4-A: Cavite*, Quezon, Rizal, Batangas, Lucena City

Region 7: Bohol, Cebu province, Negros Oriental, Siquijor, Mandaue City, Lapu-Lapu City

Region 9: Zamboanga del Norte, Zamboanga del Sur, Zamboanga Sibugay, Zamboanga City, Isabela City

Region 11: Davao City*, Davao de Oro*, Davao del Norte, Davao del Sur, Davao Occidental, Davao Oriental

CARAGA: Agusan del Norte, Agusan del Sur, Dinagat Islands, Surigao del Norte, Surigao del Sur, Butuan City

*still up for review on May 14

MODIFIED ENHANCED COMMUNITY QUARANTINE

A brand new classification introduced today, MECQ is ECQ with reopened businesses. Roque said that some manufacturing and processing will be allowed to reopen up to 50% of their workforce capacity. Roque said that the list of allowed businesses will be released tomorrow, May 13. Plans for how limited transportation will work inside MECQ areas will also be revealed at a later date.

NCR

Laguna

Cebu City

ENHANCED COMMUNITY QUARANTINE

All local government units inside the MECQ areas will need to examine their COVID-19 situation and self-classify their barangays as one of four zones:

Critical: More than 20 cases

Containment: One to 19 cases

Buffer: No cases but adjacent to a critical or containment zone

Outside of Buffer: Outside of the buffer zones

Critical and containment zones will be placed under full ECQ rules. Buffer zones will follow GCQ guidelines. Zones outside the buffer can follow a less restrictive form of GCQ called modified GCQ.