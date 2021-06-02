Minds blown, questions raised as internet reacts to shock Kiefer news

TWO RAVENAS. One country.

And that country is Japan, as the Shiga Lakestars revealed that they were signing up the NLEX guard. Kiefer will now be following his younger brother’s footsteps in the B.League.

On Instagram, congratulations flowed from athletes like Gabe Norwood, CJ Perez, Troy Rosario, and Diego Dario.





Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Of course, Thirdy and Alyssa chimed in with their reactions as well.

SEE ALSO SEE ALSO

SEE ALSO SEE ALSO

On Twitter, users bounced between effusive congratulations and head-scratching hypotheticals. What would a Ravena vs. Ravena B.League matchup look like? And — crucially — what are the implications of this move on Kiefer’s existing Road Warriors’ contract?

What a move

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓

Just Always Pray At Night

Continue reading below ↓

Bro vs. Bro

Continue reading below ↓

Questions, questions

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓

On the Spin.ph and Spin Life Facebook pages, the top comments that surfaced pointed out how the PBA may be driving away its talent, or how NLEX will respond to this announcement. Take a look at the comments.

And for all those commenters wondering about the answers to these questions, well, read this:

SEE ALSO SEE ALSO





Continue reading below ↓





Spin fans unite at the Spin Viber Community! Join the growing community now and complete the experience by subscribing to the Spin Chatbot.