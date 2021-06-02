Minds blown, questions raised as internet reacts to shock Kiefer news

TWO RAVENAS. One country.
And that country is Japan, as the Shiga Lakestars revealed that they were signing up the NLEX guard. Kiefer will now be following his younger brother’s footsteps in the B.League.
On Instagram, congratulations flowed from athletes like Gabe Norwood, CJ Perez, Troy Rosario, and Diego Dario.
Of course, Thirdy and Alyssa chimed in with their reactions as well.
On Twitter, users bounced between effusive congratulations and head-scratching hypotheticals. What would a Ravena vs. Ravena B.League matchup look like? And — crucially — what are the implications of this move on Kiefer’s existing Road Warriors’ contract?
What a move
Just Always Pray At Night
Bro vs. Bro
Questions, questions
On the Spin.ph and Spin Life Facebook pages, the top comments that surfaced pointed out how the PBA may be driving away its talent, or how NLEX will respond to this announcement. Take a look at the comments.
And for all those commenters wondering about the answers to these questions, well, read this:
