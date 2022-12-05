Curry’s five-in-a-row feat a fake? The internet reacts

IT’S A magnificent feat of shot-making that actually wouldn’t be out of line for one of this generation’s most pinpoint shooters.

On Sunday (Monday morning, Philippine time), Sports Illustrated posted a video of Steph Curry making five — yes, five — cross-court heaves that unerringly found their mark from waaaay deep.

"Just finished a shoot with @stephencurry30, this dude just can’t miss," said Sports Illustrated in the post.

But the Warriors have confirmed that this amazing video, which was apparently captured by LA-based videographer Ari Fararooy, is "not real," says Associated Press’ Janie McCauley.

As of posting, Sports Illustrated has not issued a statement on the matter.

Nevertheless, in a follow-up tweet, even McCauley acknowledges that, because of his “other-worldly” skill, it’s easy to be taken in.

On Twitter, some netizens shrugged at the revelation of its fakery. Curry is just that good that, hey, it could have been real.

Others, however, were outraged about SI’s posting of the vid.

Netizens react to alleged Steph Curry fake video

