Injured WNBA hopeful Chanelle Molina now out of Indiana Fever training camp

ONLY on day two of the Indiana Fever training camp, Chanelle Molina's journey to the WNBA was cut short due to injury.

The team team made the announcement early Tuesday morning on Instagram.

"ROSTER UPDATE: We have waived Chanelle Molina," the post read.

While the Fever's post did not explain their decision, the Fil-Am guard took to her Instagram Stories to reveal the likely reason: An unfortunate ankle injury.

After posting a picture of her bruises, Molina then reposted a series of well wishes and speedy recovery messages from her sisters and friends.

The Hawaii-based baller was originally part of the 20-woman lineup that will be competing for the team's 12 roster spots for this season.

She signed the training camp contract with them early in February this year.