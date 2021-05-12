In last text message to Jordan, Kobe Bryant called him ‘Coach’

FORTY NINE days before he passed away, Kobe Bryant sent Michael Jordan a text message complimenting him on his new liquor venture.

In an article by ESPN’s Jackie MacMullan, Jordan revealed that he often looks back at their final text exchange, “even though it refreshes his grief,” MacMullan writes.

“This tequila is awesome,” said Bryant in a message dated December 8, 2019. He was talking about Jordan’s Cincoro Tequila, which the brand had sent over to the retired Lakers superstar.

“Thank you, my brother,” said Jordan.

Kobe: “Yes, sir. Family good?”

Jordan: “All good. Yours?”

Kobe: “All good.”

Jordan: “Happy holidays and hope to catch up soon. Coach Kobe??!” Jordan was talking about Bryant’s gig as coach of his daughter Gigi’s basketball team. He also told ESPN that he had added "that little crying/laughing emoji."

“Ah, back at you man. Hey, coach, I’m sitting on the bench right now, and we’re blowing this team out. 45-8,” went Kobe's reply.

Jordan also told MacMullan about how it was going to be difficult for him to induct Bryant into the Naismith Memorial Hall of Fame this weekend. He can’t promise that he won’t become emotional.

“That's the humanistic side of me,” he said in the interview. “People tend to forget I do have one."

In other Kobe Bryant Hall of Fame news, the Undefeated x Nike Kobe V Protro “Hall of Fame” was officially unveiled. It may well be one of the last Nike Kobe shoes to be released, with the late legend’s estate declining to renew their partnership with the Swoosh.

Take a look.





