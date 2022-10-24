In inventive Netflix promo, two new schools 'debut' in UAAP

THE MAGICAL HEROES and villains of Netflix’s The School for Good and Evil took over the country’s premiere collegiate basketball league to usher in the film’s launch last week.

The movie, which is based on the bestselling book series, stars Charlize Theron, Kerry Washington, Laurence Fishburne, Michelle Yeoh, and is now showing on Netflix.

Watch the trailer for Netflix movie The School for Good and Evil here:

In a promo for the show's release last weekend, the teams from the School for Good and School for Evil made their debut on the court through a mesmerizing acrobatic basketball show. The show’s characters – fairies, princes, a cyclops, and heroines Agatha and Sophie – captivated the audience with various flips and jump shots.





UAAP and Netflix tie up for 'School for Good and Evil' promo

In the film, the School For Good and Evil headmistresses unlocked students’ magic through their Finger Glows. Similarly, the headmistresses were also present by the entrance of the MOA Arena to give out finger glows representing UAAP school colors.

The headmistresses then continued to cast their spells on the court and helped players with their jaw-dropping shots through the Magical Move of the Game.

They then joined the courtside correspondents in their reports.

