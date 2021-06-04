IKEA to help redecorate Payamansion 1.0 for new reality show ‘Gaming House’

WHEN TIER One Entertainment opened up several teasers for The Gaming House, a reality show to find the next generation of talents for the gaming-focused talent management company, nearly 30,000 comments flooded the different posts asking for details.

Finally, Tier One finally unveiled their plans in an online press conference for the reality show.

On June 7, Monday, a website will open for applicants. From the almost certain flood of applicants, Tier One will select 10 contestants, who will enter the Gaming House for three months of challenges and competition. Six elimination challenges will cull the contestants into a final four, and finally, one new talent who will join the ranks of Tier One’s roster.

The venue for the Gaming House? Another popular house that’s likely familiar to millions of fans — the former Payamansion, home of Cong TV and the rest of Team Payaman before they moved digs early this year.

Tryke Gutierrez, CEO and co-founder of Tier One, talked briefly about the ongoing remodeling of the house.

“Sobrang solid yung plans and designs for the house, baka hindi niyo na siya makilala, pero nag-make sure rin sila na matira ang mga memorable elements doon sa Payamansion,” he said.

Among the sponsors who are pitching in for the renovation is a fairly surprising name: famed Swedish furniture firm IKEA, which is set to open its first Philippine store in Pasay in the near future.

“In our journey to understand the Filipino’s life at home, we obviously discovered that gaming is a very important element for many Filipinos,” George Platzer, store manager of IKEA Pasay City, said during the press conference. “Whether you game in your living room, in your bedroom, or you do with your own game setup, IKEA has a vision where we want to create a better everyday life.”

Platzer added: “With that, we are currently working with our designers in cooperation with Tier One to transform the Gaming House into a better home for aspiring Filipino gamers and creators.”

Gutierrez briefly talked about the former occupiers of the house, and how they can inspire the future contestants of Tier One’s reality show.

“GOAT talaga si Cong TV sa team namin pagdating sa YouTube. Not just because of what he does individually, but the way he was able to uplift others and his friends and the family around him to be successful as well,” he said. “Kasi maraming mas magaling sa kanya, individually, as YouTubers. What really separated him for me is yung kaya niya mag-uplift ng ibang tao.”

Another strength of Cong TV and Team Payaman that contestants should emulate? Their power of storytelling.

“Being able to tell stories inside a certain space and kung papaano mo masasagad yung kwentong pwede mong gawin sa isang area is something na kailangan mo talaga as a talent. Being able to help others along the way, I think yun ang masasabi kong napakita na ng Team Payaman, and hopefully makita rin natin dito sa [Gaming House],” advised Gutierrez.

