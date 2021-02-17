With surprise trade reuniting 2/3 of Pinatubo Trio, Sangalang calls Abueva up

FULL circle.

That's exactly how Ian Sangalang felt as he talked with longtime pal Calvin Abueva, only hours after the latter's surprising trade to Sangalang's team.

With 'The Beast' now suiting up for the Hotshots, that means he'll be reunited with Sangalang after almost a decade.

Together with Ronald Pascual, Sangalang and Abueva made up the solid 'Pinatubo Trio' gang of San Sebastian Stags, one of the most prominent team-ups in NCAA history.

"I'm really excited to play with Calvin again! Hindi ko expected na mapunta siya samin. Kanina, nag-usap kami kahit sa phone lang at sobrang saya ni Calvin. Syempre, masaya din ako nakita ko siya," he told SPIN Life.

After their storied college years, Sangalang and Abueva also shared three PBA D-League championships as part of the NLEX squad back in 2011 Foundation Cup, 2012 Aspirants Cup, and 2012 Foundation Cup.

Kapwa Kapampangans, the 6-foot-7 forward can attest to Abueva's commitment.

It was an eventful phone call for the two. "He promised na iingatan niya 'yung spot. Kung nasaan siya ngayon, papahalagahan niya 'yan. I believe na gagawin ni Calvin 'yan kasi kilala ko siya, gagawin niya talaga 'yon," Sangalang recalled. "Welcome na welcome siya sa amin, besides, nandon naman ako and 'yung buong team para tulungan siya."

Late last year, after his 16-month layoff, Abueva helped steer the Fuel Masters to the semifinals of the recent 2020 PBA All-Filipino Cup.

After the conference, the two made good on their promise to visit the troubled third member of the Trio.