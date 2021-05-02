How Yorme turned Manila into a more walkable city

PRE-MAYOR, pre-showbiz, Isko Moreno was a garbage collector picking up trash in the streets of Manila. And even then, he remembered that Recto was clogged with vendors, making it hard for pedestrians to navigate through.

“It’s a thirty year old problem. More,” he said in a forum with Summit Media editors. “Basurero pa ako, ganun na itsura ng Recto.”

When he assumed the mayoral post, “Yorme” needed to take on what he called the “bad habit” of corruption to make the city more walkable.

“There’s a habit of corruption in the area. Alam naman natin pare-pareho, di naman kayo tolongges na di niyo maintindihan, kung paano nag-e-exist [ang kalagayan na] ‘yan, na walang kinakausap na may kapangyarihan,” he said.

