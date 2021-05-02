News And Trends

How Yorme turned Manila into a more walkable city

by jham mariano
14 hours ago
A scene from Sampaloc, Manila, 2020.
PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

PRE-MAYOR, pre-showbiz, Isko Moreno was a garbage collector picking up trash in the streets of Manila. And even then, he remembered that Recto was clogged with vendors, making it hard for pedestrians to navigate through.

“It’s a thirty year old problem. More,” he said in a forum with Summit Media editors. “Basurero pa ako, ganun na itsura ng Recto.”

When he assumed the mayoral post, “Yorme” needed to take on what he called the “bad habit” of corruption to make the city more walkable.

“There’s a habit of corruption in the area. Alam naman natin pare-pareho, di naman kayo tolongges na di niyo maintindihan, kung paano nag-e-exist [ang kalagayan na] ‘yan, na walang kinakausap na may kapangyarihan,” he said.

Watch the full video of our interview below:

Spin.ph is now on Quento! Download the app on Google Play or App Store and enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.

Continue reading below ↓
Continue reading below ↓
Recommended Videos
Read Next
read more stories about:
Sorry, no results found for
Read the Story →
A scene from Sampaloc, Manila, 2020.
PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

    • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
    POLL

      Retake this Poll
      • Quiz

      Quiz Result
      Take this Quiz Again