How will malls be like under ‘new normal’? No buffets, WiFi, video game stores, says Palace

THE MALL has long been one of the centers of Filipino social life during the pre-pandemic days. When the lockdown gradually eases, how will mall life look?

At a lunchtime press briefing, Presidential spokesperson Harry Roque provided a glimpse.

“Ang mangyayari sa malls ay ang restaurants ay takeout service pa rin,” he said.

He singled out buffets and video game stores in a rundown of mall establishments that will remain closed.

Roque continued: “Walang sine, mainit ang aircon para hindi tumambay ang tao, at may temperature checks.”

However, he said that the DTI is recommending that “barber shops, salons, spas, and other personal care industries [be allowed to open] under GCQ, but with observance of strict health standards.”

Moreover, “gyms, theaters, cinemas, concerts, conventions, workshops, retreats, political gatherings, and sports-related mass gatherings are recommended to remain prohibited in areas under GCQ and ECQ.”

In an earlier press briefing, Roque also said that free WiFi inside malls must be discontinued.

These measures that he outlined are part of the guidelines for areas that will move into general community quarantine after April 30. Roque clarified that this was the “modified” quarantine the president referred to during his late night press briefing yesterday, April 27.

NCR, Central Luzon (except Aurora), Calabarzon, Pangasinan, Benguet (including Baguio City), Iloilo, Cebu, Cebu City, Davao City will remain under enhanced community quarantine up to May 15.

With these measures, the government hopes to jumpstart a stalled economy while still limiting the spread of COVID-19.

