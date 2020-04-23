MPBL barker and nurse describes how hot it is wearing PPE

DOCTORS and nurses have been in the frontlines, and making the ultimate sacrifice in the battle against the coronavirus around the world. The sacrifice, apparently, begins with the wearing of the personal protective equipment (PPE).

In an interview over SPIN Sidelines aired on Thursday, MPBL barker and nurse Top Juliano shared the general overview of how PPE are being worn by his fellow frontliners.

Juliano said he wears several layers of clothing before suiting up with the actual PPE.

“Sa isolation room, bawal mag-aircon kasi baka mag-thrive ‘yung virus. Kapag nandoon ka, ‘yung suot namin, siyempre ‘yung undershirt namin, ‘yung long sleeves namin, scrub suits namin, body suit, may disposable protective gown, tapos ‘yung pinaka-PPE namin. So five layers (inside the PPE),” said Juliano.

There’s also different layers of protection in the hands: “Tapos double gloves ka and then goggles with face mask and face shield,” he added.

Needless to say, doctors and nurses are like in a sauna when wearing the PPE and the different layers of clothing inside it.

“Naiinom ko na ‘yung pawis ko literally tapos nagmo-moist ‘yung goggles ko kaya kailangan rin pala lagyan ng tissue. Bukod sa N95, may isa pa akong mask so double layer ‘yung mask,” said Juliano.

Juliano said removing the PPE on duty is not allowed inside hospitals especially when with a patient even when he or she is only a suspected case of having the virus.

“Naka-encounter pa ako ng pasyente na tinanong ako kung kita ko pa ba, sabi ko pasensya na, hindi ko puwedeng tanggalin kasi suspect siya. ‘Yung paghuhubad nun, may technique pa. May sinusunod kami na protocol para iwas contamination,” said Juliano.

With sports at a standstill because of the pandemic, the MPBL coliseum barker is currently on duty at the Los Baños Doctors Hospital and Medical Center, being a nurse by profession.

Juliano urged the Filipinos to stay at home in order for normalcy to return, and that includes the resumption of sports in the country.

“Sana po magcooperate tayo sa mga directives ng LGUs natin at ng gobyerno natin. Tulong tulong lang tayo para malabanan ito. Kapag nagflatten na ng husto ang curve at nakita na ng pamahalaan natin na safe na, unti-unti makakabalik na tayo sa normal na pamumuhay.

“Kung babalik man tayo sa normal na buhay natin, wag nating kalimutan ‘yung lessons na natutunan natin sa nangyari sa atin para gumanda ang buhay natin pagkatapos ng pandemic,” said Juliano.

