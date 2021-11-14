Christmas spirit stays alive in new virtual edition of Makati’s Festival of Lights

FOR the second year running, the annual Makati Festival of Lights at the Ayala Triangle Gardens — once a tradition for many families, couples, and merrymakers during the Christmas season — goes virtual. And this time, it’s tagging along one enduring symbol of Christmas: Jose Mari Chan himself.

How to watch Makati Festival of Lights

It will be a two-part show, with Part 1 now available to watch at the Make It Makati Facebook page. It clocks in at 1 minute and 12 seconds, and features full animation layered on top of a 360-degree view of the Makati location.

Jose Mari Chan composed a special Christmas medley for the animation.

“Families and friends may be physically apart, but the country’s most-loved Christmas lights and sounds show aim to give deeper meaning and greater joy to the holiday by connecting everyone—near or far—through the Festival of Lights: Virtual Edition,” said Chrissy Roa, marketing head of Ayala Land Estates.

Augmented reality (AR) Instagram filters will also be launched so you can take the Christmas spirit to social media.

Part two will be launched very soon.

The festival was created in partnership with Globe Studios’ director Quark Henares, as well as production company Acid House.

While the festival will be virtual, Ayala Land is hosting more in-person events to take advantage of lighter restrictions in the metro. At the end of November, al fresco “parklets” will be set up for diners at Rada Promenade and Makati Street Meet in Legaspi and Salcedo Villages. Live performers will also serenade shoppers and visitors every weekend in Circuit Makati and the Makati Central Business District. The Jaime Velasquez Park and Legazpi Park will also host Simbang Gabi.

