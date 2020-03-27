How to send money to loved ones during quarantine

WHILE enhanced community quarantine is in effect to stop the spread of COVID-19, it has presented a number of challenges to the population — namely, transferring money to loved ones living in other parts of the country.

With everyone advised to stay home and countless shops and remittance stores closed, online payment platforms are providing alternative ways for you to send money to your loved ones completely despite the challenges of quarantine.

One way to transfer money is through bank account transfers, and most online banking applications allow transfers between interbank accounts. However, if your loved one doesn't have a bank account, here are six ways you can transfer money to any location in the country:

PayMaya & Smart Padala

If you have PayMaya, the cashless app has teamed up with Smart Padala to facilitate money transfers from your PayMaya account to Smart Padala's thousands of withdrawal locations around the country. You'll need the Smart Padala number of the agent closest to the person you're sending money to.

GCash

If you and the recipient of the transfer both have GCash, you can utilize GCash's Cash-In and Cash-Out points. GCash is mostly known for online payments, but it has extended its services to allow customers to deposit and withdraw cash at select points. For now, GCash's Cash-Out points include: SM Malls, Tambunting, Puregold, Palawan Pawnshop, Villarica Pawnshop, and Robinsons Business Center.

Palawan Express & 7-Eleven

Select Palawan Express Pera Padala branches are still open nationwide, so you can send money by going to the closest branch near you. But if that branch is too far, you can send money to a Palawan Express branch via 7-Eleven, which allows only sending transactions and no payouts.

Cebuana Lhuillier

The eCebuana app now lets you transfer money from your phone to the Cebuana Lhuillier branch of your choice. This will save you a trip outside, as you only need an eCebuana account.

LBC Instant Peso Padala

Where there is an LBC, there is also LBC Instant Peso Padala. LBC's remittance arm operates on a traditional basis, so you'll have to drop by the store to send money to the province. Luckily, LBC has diligently updated its system to list the operating hours of every store open during quarantine.

M Lhuillier

Like LBC, you'll have to go to an M Lhuiller store to transfer money, but thankfully, most branches are open to accommodate the need to support loved ones in the provinces.

This story originally appeared on Esquiremag.ph. Minor edits have been made by the SPIN.ph editors.