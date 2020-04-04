Add these ingredients when cooking your frozen Chickenjoy to get that crunch

SINCE the enhanced community quarantine started, food establishments like Jollibee started offering ready-to-cook food items so that we can still enjoy our favorites while at home.

There are a number of Jollibee ready-to-cook items in select Jollibee branches, but they specifically rolled out packs of frozen Chickenjoy to a number of supermarkets like Robinsons Supermarket, Rustans Marketplace, S&R Membership Shopping, and SM Supermarket.

You might be surprised that what they're actually offering are marinated frozen chicken cut-ups without packs of breading. If you cook it as is, you won't be able to achieve the crispy, crunchy chicken skin we always look for when eating Chickenjoy.

Photo by Jollibee

Don't worry, there's an easy fix to that, that only includes two pantry staples: flour and egg. Follow these simple steps for crunchy homemade Chickenjoy:

1 Thaw the frozen chicken.

2 Dip in beaten egg.

3 Coat with seasoned flour. Seasoned flour can be achieved by mixing regular flour, salt, and pepper.

4 Deep fry in hot oil.

5 Double-fry (optional). This method is a sure way to make your chicken extra, extra crunchy!

If you don't have the spicy marinated Chickenjoy, you can still make the chicken spicy by adding cayenne to the flour or you can also add hot sauce to the beaten eggs. But in true Jollibee-style, you can just sprinkle chili powder over the fried chicken for that much-needed extra heat.

Before we forget, this is, of course, best served with steamed white rice!

This story originally appeared on Yummy.ph.

