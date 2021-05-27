How Dingdong Dantes got the resolve to launch his own startup

TO THE TV and movie-viewing public, Dingdong is an actor and film producer. To Filipinos, whose lives he was able to change through his YES! Pinoy Foundation, Dingdong is a social activist. To premier actress Marian Rivera and their kids Zia and Sixto, he is a loving husband and a doting father. But believe it or not, the man himself refuses to think that he is doing perfectly fine in all aspects.

In an event held in partnership with UNILAB's Medical Advance 400 called "Choose to be your #BestMe", Dingdong talked briefly about his career and his new startup.

From Left) Social entrepreneur Nella Lomotan, psychologist Celine Sugay, Dingdong Dantes. PHOTO: Courtesy of Medicol

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Joining him in the panel were conservationist and entrepreneur Nella Lomoton, as well as positive psychologist and Gallup-certified strengths coach Celine Sugay.

“When I started 20 years ago, sabi ko [sa sarili ko], ‘Oh, my God… paano ba ‘ko makaka-survive dito?’" the actor recalled. "But through the years, talagang sinabi ko lang [sa sarili ko], kailangan ko lang [to] continuously improve ‘yung sarili ko, yung craft [ko] by observing people, by joining workshops.

“Hindi ka dapat kampante na, ‘I’m okay. I’m already this. Okay na ako.’ Kumbaga sige, mamaniin mo na lang lahat. No. Never. Dapat talaga umpisa pa lang alam mong may area pa for improvement at gusto mong mag-improve.”

This type of mindset was very much aligned with his work as Medicol brand ambassador, since the brand has recently started its #BestMe campaign which empowers people to be the best versions of themselves by fighting against different pains and challenges.

Continue reading below ↓

Dingdong’s most recent #BestMe moment came when he launched DingDongPH, a delivery service and e-commerce platform that aims to help displaced colleagues in show business. It was an idea conceived pre-pandemic that almost did not push through.

“Alam ko na hindi ko naman siya space na parang hindi ko naman alam paano gawin… So I parked the idea and then, ‘yun all of a sudden dumating nga ito [pandemic]. Nandito na tayo sa state na ito and parang I think all the more mas kailangan siya ngayon.”

Needless to say that no amount of pain and challenges, not even COVID-19, can stop Dingdong from becoming the best version of himself.

“I’m still a work in progress, just like how I approach projects in the movies,” he reveals.

For her part, Lomoton talked about her transition from corporate life to social entrepeneurship. Despite already working in CSR, she felt she could do more on her own.

Continue reading below ↓

It was a trip to Palawan, when she met a remote Tagbanua community, that finally convinced her to take the leap.

“During that exploration, I heard God’s voice saying ‘leave.," she said. When I heard that voice, I prayed for it. There were so many signs that showed me that it was time to leave [my corporate life]. That was when I chose the next best version of me."

Today, Nella is the founder of Eco-Explorations, a social and environmental enterprise, and the managing director and co-founder of Philippine Parks and Biodiversity. She also co-founded Soul, Speak, Mindfulness, and Yoga Retreats, a wellness brand holding health and wellness experiences in nature-based Philippine destinations.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Explaining the drive

To shed light on the reasons why you should unlock your strengths, how to unlock them, and knowing what to do with it after was registered psychologist and Gallup-certified strengths coach, Celine.

“The key to success is to fully understand how to apply your greatest talents and strengths in your everyday life,” said Celine, who is also an ICF-certified professional coach, and is one of the first psychologists in the country with a certification in positive psychology.

Continue reading below ↓

She further shared: “Talent is anything that comes naturally to you. It comes out in the way we think, the way we feel, and even the way we behave. Our strengths are the things that we already do well.”

According to Celine, Gallup found that people who choose to be the #BestMe and use their strengths are six times more likely to be engaged in their jobs, are six times more likely to do what they do best every day, and are three times more likely to have an excellent quality of life.

“Using our strengths can help us increase our self-awareness and our self-acceptance. We’re able to increase happiness, positive emotions, and people even find meaning and purpose. We’re able to increase productivity, improve work performance, become more efficient in problem-solving, even accomplish more daily and accomplish more of our goals. We can build better and stronger relationships, focus on what’s good for us and others,” she said.

Continue reading below ↓

Truly, deciding to be the #BestMe begins by encouraging yourself to make tough decisions and believing that you will succeed like Nella. It is also continuously evaluating yourself and recognizing that you have areas for improvement like Dingdong.

And as coach Celine said, “Invest in your strengths, find ways to use them every day, share them with those around you, and use your strengths to spot strengths in others.

Cultivate a deep understanding of your self – not only what your strengths and weaknesses are, but also how you learn, how you work with others, what your values are and where you can make your greatest contributions. Because only when you operate from strengths can you achieve true excellence and achieve your #BestMe.”

Watch more of the “Choose to Be Your #BestMe live event by clicking on the link here.

We are now on Quento! Download the app to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.