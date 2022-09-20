How athletes can succeed as content creators

FLASH BACK to December 2020, only a few months removed from the start of the global lockdowns that shuttered arenas and fields and playgrounds. While the PBA was crawling back, against all odds, with a “bubble season” in Pampanga, the rest of the sports world was still on shaky ground, uncertain of their return.

The premiere of Who Got Balls, a series of documentary shorts, was a welcome respite in that sports-starved landscape. Featuring the likes of EJ Obiena, Alyssa Valdez, Sisi Rondina, Luke Landrigan, and more, the series — which aired in the TrueID streaming service — tells the story of “remarkable Filipino athletes, with their own unique experiences,” as explained by producer Ellaine Cruz at the time.

The first episode (featuring then-Alaska coach Jeffrey Cariaso) also became a selection at the 2021 Winter Film Awards in Toronto.

Athletes as content creators, according to TrueID head

During that remarkable time in the world, many of these athletes also dipped their toes into the influencer world, launching their own vlogs or hopping onto social platforms to share content. And even up to now, despite the return of packed arenas and tough sports schedules, content creation has become a key part of many athletes’ lives.

For TrueID Philippines president Dindo Marzan, this wasn’t a surprising development.

“You usually reach a celebrity level or celebrity status if you're doing good in your craft,” he said to Spin.ph at the sidelines of the launch of True Creator Studio, the company’s venture into creating a multi-channel network for influencers. “I think they're realizing that.”

And the fact that they’re sports stars means that there’s automatically a “hakot factor,” as Marzan puts it. He hopes, however, that they realize their level of influence… to pay it forward, as content creators and athletes.

“Cliche as it may seem, pero with great power comes great responsibility. So if you have, like, millions of followers, why don't you use your influence para lalong dumami ang Pilipino na magaling gumawa ng content?” he said.

For athletes who want to venture into content creation, is there a recipe for success?

“I think it's about time to level up your game,” advised Marzan. “You need to have a storyline, you need to be a good storyteller. Wag mong ibabad na parang three hours and you're just doing or saying a lot of stuff. Lagyan mo ng laman para may value ka sa consumers.”

And, as he reminds influencers, “Creator ka, then you become an influencer. Not the other way around.”

