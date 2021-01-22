Valenzuela's 'House of Kobe' prepares to mark NBA great's death anniversary

THE only known gym in the country named after the late Kobe Bryant will be abuzz with activities as it commemorates the first death anniversary of the legendary Los Angeles Lakers superstar and his daughter Gigi.

The House of Kobe in Karuhatan, Valenzuela comes to life on the morning of Jan. 26 (Tuesday) as it joins the basketball community around the world in honoring one of the greatest players of all time.

Deputy Speaker Eric Martinez of the 2nd district of Valenzuela City, who was the brain behind the construction of the playing facility, will lead the various activities laid out for the day.

The event starts at 8:24 a.m., the figures representing the two jersey numbers Bryant wore during his colorful 20-year playing career with the Lakers.

Kicking off the program is the raising of the Lakers’ 17th championship banner, which the franchise dedicated in memory of the man known as the ‘Black Mamba’ and who personified the ‘Mamba Mentality.’

Led by Lebron James, the Lakers won the NBA bubble championship last year by beating the Miami Heat in the finals, nine months following the harrowing death of the 41-year-old, one-time high school phenom from Lower Merion High School, his daughter Gianna or Gigi, and seven others in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California.

There would also be an unveiling of the Mamba Marker and the groundbreaking of Gigi’s crib.

Work and arrangements are now being done on the gym in time for the special event which will have the hashtag #NeverForgetGreatness.

Incidentally, House of Kobe will also be celebrating its first-year anniversary as it was inaugurated just hours before the shocking death of Bryant.