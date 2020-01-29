High school student makes stunning chalk portrait of the Black Mamba

A HIGH SCHOOL senior paid tribute to his idol with a stunning chalk portrait of the late Kobe Bryant, drawn on his classroom chalkboard.

As reported by CNN Philippines, John Herbert Santiago, a Grade 12 student at Panipuan High School in San Fernando, Pampanga, sketched this portrait using "only a few pieces of chalk."

Santiago may have been born right at the tail end of Bryant's first three-peat with the Lakers, but his tribute to the superstar was heartfelt and showed off some serious drawing talent.

The portrait seems to be based on a dramatic black-and-white photograph from Gotham Chopra's 2015 documentary about the Lakers star, Kobe Bryant's Muse.

His teacher, Dave Suboc (who also took the photo), told Rex Remitio of CNN: “He made the artwork to symphatise with the fans and family of the late basketball legend. I’m proud of our student who is also a fan of Kobe."