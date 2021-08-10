Hidilyn Diaz to use Olympics incentives wisely after 'wrong choices'

HIDILYN Diaz said she will use the incentives, cash and in kind, wisely after she won the gold medal in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Where will Hidilyn Diaz spend her Olympics incentives?

Diaz on Tuesday admitted she learned a lesson the previous time she received incentives in her silver medal finish in Rio De Janeiro.

“Second time ko na ‘to na nanalo sa Olympics. May mga wrong choices at wrong experience ako na nagawa. Good thing, dami ko rin natutunan,” said Diaz without elaborating during the Philippine Sportswriters Association (PSA) Forum.

PHOTO: (From Left) AP, Kia Motors Philippines via Top Gear

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Diaz earned a windfall of at least P33 million from the government, Manny V. Pangilinan, Ramon Ang, and Deputy House Speaker Rep. Mikee Romeo. Recently, she also received the condominium in Libis pledged by Megaworld worth P14 million.

Diaz said she will apportion the money she will receive to savings and investments for herself especially with the Filipina weightlifter already on her fourth Olympics in Tokyo.

Diaz said having saved some money will allow her to also help her family.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

“Ibibigay ko some portion kay God tapos siyempre, kailangan mag-save, ‘yung savings, iinvest. Hindi ako forever as an athlete. Hindi ako makakatulong sa family ko kung wala ko para sa sarili ko. Dapat unahin ko sarili ko… ‘Yung bigay naman, nandoon na ‘yun eh. Dapat first, secure yourself first.”

“Parang love din ‘yan eh. Love yourself first tapos saka ka magbibigay. Family, then ‘yung community,” said Diaz.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.