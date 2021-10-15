Hidilyn Diaz narrates own story in new fast food commercial

IN HER own words, Hidilyn Diaz retells her journey towards Olympic gold in a short but heartfelt #KwentongJollibee advertisement.

By now, it might already be a familiar story for sports fans. But it's still heartwarming to hear Hidilyn tell it herself.

The weightlifting star has become the first Filipino to clinch gold in the prestigious quadrennial meet since the Philippines started competing 97 years ago.

The reenactment, where young Hidilyn is played by another actress, highlights her athletic career's biggest transitions from her humble beginnings in Mindanao all the way to the winning moment in Tokyo, Japan.

The 30-year-old champion narrates the film with her own voice.

Lahat tayo dumadaan sa pagsubok, dito natin nakikita ang lakas ng ating puso...

Kung minsan nahihiya ka sa sarili wag kang magtago tanggapin mo ang sarili mo, at diyan nanggagaling ang lakas mo.

May panahong madarapa ka, ngunit tandaan, hindi ito ang katapusan, bumangon ka nang buong tapang.

Continue reading below ↓

Yan ang natutunan ko, sa bawat pagsubok may lakas na mahuhugot.

Kaya 'wag kang bibitaw, 'wag kang susuko hanggang sa makuha mo ang pangrap mong ginto.

Hidilyn life story retold

The ad showed how she begun training in their home in Zamboanga, then jumps forward in time to competing in London Olympics 2012, where she stumbled with a 'DNF' or 'did not finish'.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

She then picks herself up again to clinch her historic lift in Tokyo.

Diaz also shared the new ad in her Instagram stories.

Continue reading below ↓

"Ito po ay hango sa aking buhay at journey na makamit ang gintong medalya sa Olympics. Sana magustuhan niyo at ma-inspire kayo sa istorya ko," she wrote.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.