Hidilyn Diaz gets VIP treatment from PAL on way back home

PHILIPPINE Airlines gave Hidilyn Diaz a VIP treatment in her flight back home after copping the country’s first gold medal in the Olympics.

Hero's welcome for Hidilyn

Diaz is expected to arrive at 4:45 p.m. on Tuesday, but PAL made sure to give Diaz a warm ride back to the country after more than a year of preparation for the Tokyo Olympics.

PAL has earlier rewarded Diaz as their “first forever flyer”, with the airline company giving Diaz a provision of 80,000 miles per year for life. In her first flight with the airline company after winning the gold, PAL treated Diaz with a cake and champagne.

Also in the flight are the entire members of Team HD led by coach Julius Naranjon, along with skateboarder Margielyn Didal.

PAL sponsored the Team Philippines with their flight from Manila to Tokyo for the Olympics.

“Philippine Airlines, thank you so much for sponsoring the national athletes in Tokyo 2020. Thank you for believing in us,” said Diaz.

