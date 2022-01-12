Real-life Luisa Madrigal? Hidilyn Diaz embodies fictional character in Disney's Encanto

THE NEW Disney animated movie Encanto has found its fair share of fans here in the Philippines. The critically acclaimed musical comedy features the magical Madrigal clan, whose members each have unique gifts.

Among many others, there's a Madrigal who can read the future, one who can make the flowers bloom, one who controls the weather with their mood, and one who has healing powers.

But one Madrigal who stood out for many Pinoys is major supporting character Luisa, a robust, indestructible woman, with an unimaginable strength capable of lifting literally anything.

As Luisa herself sings in the movie: 'I'm the strong one, I'm not nervous. I'm as tough as the crust of the earth is. I move mountains, I move churches. And I glow 'cause I know what my worth is.'

Netizens point out Hidilyn Diaz resemblance to Luisa Madrigal

Many have pointed out Luisa's uncanny resemblance to the country's Olympic gold medalist, Hidilyn Diaz.

And even the 30-year-old weightlifting star herself has embraced the idea.

She posted a couple of photos on her Instagram account imitating the cartoon character, complete with outfit, makeup, and pose.

"Tinatry ko maging Luisa kasi sabi niyo ako 'yun," she posted. "Same, same but different #LuisaMadrigal."

