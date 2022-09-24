Hidilyn Diaz donates weightlifting equipment to AFP

HIDILYN Diaz donated weightlifting equipment to the Armed Forces of the Philippines during a simple turnover ceremony on Friday at Camp Aguinaldo in Quezon City.

Hidilyn Diaz gives back

The Tokyo Olympic gold medalist said the gesture was her way of encouraging more athletes to take up the sport. Diaz recently purchased the equipment and donated it since she is a staff sergeant of the Philippine Air Force.

“It’s my way of giving back, not only in the AFP, but in weightlifting,” said Diaz. “Kasi nag-promise ako after ko manalo sa Tokyo Olympics na mag-donate ako ng weightlifting equipment para ma-increase din ‘yung awareness sa sports ko na weightlifting. Ito ang sinabi ko kay chairman Butch Ramirez (former Philippine Sports Commission chairman), gusto ko mag-donate.”

The equipment was turned over to the Office of the Chief Special Services of the AFP, PAF, Navy, and the Philippine Army with plans now afoot for donations to the Philippine National Police and the Philippine Coast Guard.

Diaz expressed her gratitude to Stronghold Athletics for the equipment, Mazda Philippines for the vehicles to transport the equipment, and Atoy’s Custom 4x4 Bodykits for the customization of the BT-50 Mazda to carry the equipment.

Diaz said she was told that weightlifting will be part the AFP, PNP, and Coast Guard’s annual competition.

“Before meron namang weightlifting, mga 2005 ata ‘yung last. Nawala pero ang sabi ibabalik nila. Naiintindihan naman natin kasi kulang sa equipment, sa coaches at sa athletes. That’s why ito nga, nakapag-bigay tayo ng equipment,” said Diaz, who was joined by the Samahang Weightlifting ng Pilipinas president Monico Puentevella in the event.

