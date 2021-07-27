Gold medalist Hidilyn Diaz's 'other medal' and her deep devotion to it

TOKYO - As Hidilyn Diaz stood in the winners' podium clutching the historic gold medal in her hand, one other medal around the Olympic champion's neck.

Did you notice it, too?

Well, we noticed the 'other medal' and wondered what it was - until she was asked about it during a hastily arranged press conference from the Athletes' Village on Tuesday morning.

Having slept for just two hours but answering questions gamely, the 30-year old pride of Zamboanga revealed it was the Our Lady of The Miraculous Medal.

Hidilyn said the medal was given to her by a dear friend who devoted nine novenas for her. In turn, the champion weightlifter said she did the novena for nine days, too.

"Binigay po ng friend ko," she said. "Pinag-novena po n'ya ng nine days, tapos nag-novena rin po ako."

"Sign of prayers and faith kay Mama Mary and Jesus Christ.

Well, what was it they said that prayers can move mountains, right? This one is definitely an answered prayer.

