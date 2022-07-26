Hidilyn Diaz, coach Julius tie the knot on Olympic gold anniversary

THE "WEIGHT" is over.

Exactly a year after Hidilyn Diaz won the Philippines' first gold medal in the Tokyo Olympics, she's saying her lifelong vows to one of her Team HD coaches, Julius Naranjo.

It was July 26, 2021 when Diaz captured the gold medal, edging out a Chinese world champion in the biggest athletic stage to make history for the Filipinos, and set a new Olympic record.

Little did she know that, a year later, the same day will hold another memorable experience for her.

Hidilyn Diaz, Julius Naranjo get married

"Today marks the first anniversary of our winning the gold medal in the Olympics for the Philippines," the 31-year-old golden girl wrote on social media. "And today also will be a memorable day for Julius and [I], we will get married today."

The ceremonies will be held at the Baguio Country Club.

The couple got engaged last October 2021, with Naranjo proposing with a customized weightlifting-themed ring.

