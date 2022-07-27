Newlyweds Julius, Hidilyn among those forced to evac by Abra earthquake

A MAGNITUDE-7.0 earthquake hit northern Luzon on early Wednesday morning, with its epicenter near Tayum, Abra.

It caused scenes of destruction across northern Luzon, and shocks were felt as far as the capital city.

Initially reported as magnitude 7.3, it was later downgraded to 7.0 by Philvolcs. Nevertheless, it remains the second-strongest earthquake to hit land in the Philippines in the recent decade.

Netizens shared pictures of the havoc wreaked by the calamity in Vigan, Bangued, and other parts of northern Luzon. (Read these roundups from reportr, Top Gear Philippines, and Esquire Philippines.)

Among those affected by the earthquake were Hidilyn Diaz and Julius Naranjo, who were just married yesterday in Baguio, on the first anniversary of Diaz’s weightlifting feat in the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

Diaz posted an IG story of the couple evacuating from the hotel they were staying in the Pine City.

LOOK: Julius Naranjo, Hidilyn Diaz during Abra earthquake

A few netizens made a jokes tying their honeymoon to their earthquake, reported Pep.ph.

