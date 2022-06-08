Here's your first look at Alice in Borderland Season 2

WHEN WE last left the survivors of a deserted Tokyo at the end of Alice in Borderland's Season 1, the next stage of the deadly games was about to begin. (Read: The ending of Alice in Borderland, explained.)

As part of its "Geeked" week, Netflix has just released the first stills from the second season of the hit show. The pics show two of our heroes, Ryohei Arisu and Yuzuha Usagi, likely staring death in the face, just like in Season One.

Few details have been released about the second season of the show, though it is expected to come out on December 2022.

Alice in Borderland is a Japanese thriller based on a manga series, and became one of the streaming service's biggest hits when it dropped on Netflix last year.

Several new Netflix shows also got their first looks during this year's Geeked Week, which is still ongoing. These include a trailer for the much-awaited Sandman, as well as a behind-the-scenes teaser for the live-action adaptation of One Piece.

