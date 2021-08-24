Music, Movies And TV

Here's the story of viral hit 'Bagay Tayo' by ALLMO$T

by from the wires
2 hours ago
PHOTO: Courtesy of ALLMO$T

“BAGAY tayo” literally means “we’re compatible” or “we’re good together.”

It’s a common thing to say when you’re being cute with someone you like. And that’s exactly how the ALLMO$T song started. Released in 2018, the song’s lyric video currently has over 81.5 million views on YouTube. It also has over 51 million streams on Spotify.

Crakky, Jom, Clien, and Russell — collectively known as ALLMO$T — talk to OG about the origins of the song, why they think it works for any gender or sexual orientation, and the kind of impact the group wants to leave behind in OPM.

Watch OG Presents: “Bagay Tayo” by ALLMO$T only on the OG YouTube Channel.

OG is published by Summit Media, which also operates Spin.ph.

PHOTO: Courtesy of ALLMO$T

    • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
