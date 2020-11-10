New phones, new shoes, new Kobe Funko Pop? Here’s the Spin.ph guide to 11/11

IT’S raining deals on 11/11, and to help you prep your shopping carts, we’ve prepared a list of deals you might want to check out. Happy bargain hunting, folks!

ADIDAS

The Three Stripes is unleashing discounts on their kicks at the adidas.com.ph online store. According to adidas' representatives, discounts will range from 30 percent to 50 percent in shoes like the Ultraboost 20, the Harden Stepback, the Alphatorsion, and if you're looking for football cleats, the laceless Predator 20.3. The discounts, however, will only take effect tomorrow till November 15, so bookmark this page and then tap each link to go straight to the product you want.

If you can't wait to get shopping tonight, then check out the shoes that are currently on discount.

Harden Vol. 4

P4,900 (previously P7,000)

James Harden and adidas Basketball teamed up to create a signature shoe made for dynamic on-court moves. The innovative rubber outsole is specifically tailored to Harden's game, so you can cut, move and step back just like the MVP.

Tap here to shop.

Senseboost Go

P4,200 (previously P6,000)

These adidas running shoes are designed for quick changes in direction to help you navigate the city's challenges.

Tap here to shop.

Pulseboost HD Summer.Rdy

P5,250 (previously P7,500)

Its mesh upper has ventilation in key sweat zones to move heat and moisture away from you, while firm, responsive cushioning returns energy to your stride so you can fly.

COMIC ODYSSEY

The toy and comic shop is offering separate sales for both Shopee and Lazada!

Shopee fans get first dibs on the ever-popular Mystery Pop Select Wave 4, with the possible grail being none other than the Black Mamba himself – Kobe Bryant #24. At the same time, all Pops on the app will be available at up to 40% off, with a further 10% off during Flash Sales throughout the day, starting at midnight.

Over on Lazada, fans will get a chance to score further discounts on their favorite collectibles, with vouchers offering Php50 off on minimum Php600-peso purchases. Throughout the day, shoppers can look forward to Flash Sale Takeovers, Brand Mega Offers, and Crazy Deals for up to 85% off on selected items at special times on November 11.

Check out Comic Odyssey’s Shopee store and Lazada store for more details.

LENOVO

Both Lenovo and its gaming sub-brand, Lenovo Legion, are offering tempting discounts on laptops. Check out these deals:

Lenovo Legion 5

P41,995 (previously P52,995)

Specs: 15” FHD Monitor, 120 Hz refresh, AMD Ryzen 5 4600H CPU, NVidia GeForce GTX 1650 4GB GPU, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD.

Tap here to shop.

Lenovo Legion 5i

P67,995 (previously P79,995)

Specs: 15” FHD Monitor, 120 Hz refresh, Intel Core i7 10th gen CPU, NVidia GeForce RTX 2060 6 GB GPU, 8GB RAM, 512 GB SSD

Tap here to shop.

Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5

P31,995 (previously P42,995)

Specs: 14” FHD convertible touchscreen, AMD Ryzen 4500U CPU, Integrated AMD Radeon graphics, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD

Tap here to shop.

Lenovo Yoga C940

P88,995 (previously P99,995)

Specs: 14” HDR convertible touchscreen, Intel Core i7 10th gen CPU, Integrated Iris Plus Graphics, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD

Tap here to shop.

OPPO

Oppo offers up to 75% off on select phones, including the all-new Reno4, A53, and A12 (3GB/4GB), on its Shopee and Lazada platforms on November 11. In addition, purchasing select models will net you vouchers and freebies.

Looking for even more bargains? If you’re the first customer on 11.11, you’ll get 100% off on your total order value. The 11th one, meanwhile, will get 80% off; the 111th buyer 70% off; the 1,111th shopper 60% off, and finally, the 2,020th buyer will get 50% of their total order value.

In addition, vouches worth P1,111 will be given away at select times of the day.

Check out Oppo’s Lazada store here and Shopee store here.

UNDER ARMOUR

At Lazada’s Under Armour 11.11 Sale, get up to 50% off on selected Under Armour items. Plus, you’ll get a FREE Under Armour Sackpack for a minimum spend of P5,000. If you order from 12am to 2am, 12nn to 2 pm, or 6pm to 8pm, you’ll also get an additional 5% discount on your purchases. To top it all off, shipping will be free nationwide.

Beyond 11/11, you can enjoy up to 50% off on selected sportswear in Under Armour’s shops and Viber community from November 7 to 15. When purchasing three Under Armour items, you can also get an 11% discount when youpurchase from 11 am to 1 pm on November 11. Spend at least P6,000 on UA shoes, and you’ll get an extra P2,000 off.

Here are some shoes that are on sale.





HOVR Rise

P2,937.55 (previously P5,995)

The UA HOVR Rise are men's lightweight training shoes that add explosiveness to every single rep. These shoes provide amazing energy return and responsiveness.





HOVR SLK

P2,643.79 (previously 5,995)

The stylish UA HOVR™ SLK Shoes feature a breathable and lightweight mesh, a firm heel external counter for ample foot support, and a plush sockliner for additional cushioning.





Anatomix Spawn Low

P2,471.55 (previously P5,995)

The UA Anatomix Spawn Low Basketball Shoe has interwoven layers of film and mesh for multi-layer support, breathability, and flexibility; additional padding and sockliner for cushioning and comfort; a foam midsole for explosive takeoffs, a midfoot shank for support, and a traction pattern that helps you with secure footing.

Under Armour UA Siro Short-Sleeve (V-Neck)

P615.19 (previously P1,395)

If you're only looking for one training shirt, this is it: the stealth ventilation keeps you cool and the breathable UA Siro fabric is comfortable, providing better stretch and recovery.

TOBY’S SPORTS

For fans of the Three Stripes, Toby’s Sports will be running an Instagram Exclusive Deal on November 11, at 11 am. It’s free shipping if you pick up an adidas item in that magic hour. It’s the third time the brand has been running this promotion, and you know what they say: Third time’s the charm. Just check out the brand’s Instagram page here for more details.

Meanwhile, its 11/11 sale is ongoing at the Toby’s Sports ecommerce store. Check out some of these great finds below:

Kyrie 6 Team EP

P5,396 (previously P6,745)

Click here to shop.

LeBron Witness IV

P3,996 (previously P4,995)

Click here to shop.

Ovicx Smart Run Treadmill

P24,000 (previously P29,995)

Click here to shop.

Lifetime Shatter Proof 48” Basketball Set

P17,314.95 (previously P19,455)

Click here to shop.