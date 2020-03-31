Here's a running list of restaurants that offer delivery

While we’re all on community lockdown, keeping safe, keeping healthy, and keeping sane is on top of everyone’s mind. Here are some essential life tips for living in the time of pandemic. This is SPIN.ph’s COVID-19 Survival Guide.

With the Luzon-wide “enhanced community quarantine” in place, minimizing contact with other people is a must. But on days when you’d like something other than lutong bahay, restaurants around the Metro are also staying afloat by staying open for delivery. Here's a running list.

8 Cuts

Restaurants of the Moment Group — including 8Cuts, Din Tai Fung, Manam, Ooma, and Mess Hall — regularly post updates on their Instagram feed about which stores are open, so you can have them delivered via Grab Food or Foodpanda. Check it out here.

Ate Rica's Bacsilog

This go-to for filling rice meals is available on food apps Grab Food, Foodpanda, and LalaFood. Because of "extraordinary circumstances" and only select branches open, their Facebook page urges you to check those food apps for delivery options for their famous bacon bowls.

Burger King

Anybody else miss their flame-grilled burgers and fries (which, by the way, is number one on Spot.ph's Top 10 Fast-Food French Fries list)? Burger King delivers every day from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. via their hotline (#2-22-22), their delivery website, or through Grab Food or Foodpanda.

Din Tai Fung

Greenwich

You can turn to Greenwich for your pizza and lasagna cravings. The fast-food joint offers delivery from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. You can place an order via their hotline (#5-55-55), their website, or through GrabFood or Foodpanda. If you know the landline number of a branch near you, you can dial that as well. Note that deliveries may take more than 45 minutes due to limited operations.

Jollibee

Jollibee has also limited their operating hours from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. in order to follow the guidelines of the enhanced community quarantine—but you can order chicken, spaghetti, and other meals via their hotline (#87000) and GrabFood or Foodpanda.

KFC

Apart from implementing contactless measures for their delivery, drive-thru, and take-out services, KFC have also adjusted their hours per store. See their list of branches to see which ones are close to your area; some branches have also partnered up with GrabFood, giving you more options to get your fried-chicken fix.

Manam

Restaurants of the Moment Group — including 8Cuts, Din Tai Fung, Manam, Ooma, and Mess Hall — regularly post updates on their Instagram feed about which stores are open, so you can have them delivered via Grab Food or Foodpanda. Check it out here. Plus, Manam's sisig is available in frozen form in select 7-11 convenience stores inside NCR.

Max's

Restaurants of the Max's Group — Max's, Yellow Cab, Pancake House, Teriyaki Boy, Dencio's, and Sizzling Steak — have a central portal at maxsgroupdelivers.com where you can check out which stores are open. Their individual store delivery pages also redirect here. However, when we last checked, the site seems to be dedicated to their "Pledge a Plate" program for frontliners. In any case, Max's is also available in Grab Food and Foodpanda. You can also check in with their delivery number at 888-79000.

McDonald’s

McDonald’s has slightly different operating hours — 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. — so if you’ve been missing their Sausage McMuffin and Big Breakfast, among other items on their menu, you're in luck. You can place an order via their hotline (8-6236), the McDo app, their website, and GrabFood or Foodpanda.

Motto Motto

If you live in the Serendra area and find yourself craving a good donburi, Motto Motto is just a phone call away (7909-7011). They're open for takeout orders and delivery from 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.; for delivery outside of Serenda, you can still order through GrabFood or Foodpanda.

Ooma

Pancake House

Pancake House is also available in Grab Food, and frozen versions of their fan-fave spaghetti and other meals are available for store pick-up in Molito-Alabang, Tomas Morato, Banawe, Espana, Harbour Square-CCP, Magallanes, Hampton-Pasig, Burgos Eats - BGC, Opal Rd-Ortigas, and Katipunan.

Pizza Hut

Though their online ordering service is down, you can still call their hotline (8911-11-11) or order via Grab Food and Foodpanda. Just check their updated list of branches and operating hours.

Reyes Barbecue

Not only can you get your favorite barbecue-rice meal from Reyes Barbecue delivered —you can also stock up on their frozen barbecue and deli items to cook up for later! You can call them up at the numbers indicated below, or order through GrabFood or LalaFood and key in the branches listed in their post.

Saboten

Good news, Serendra residents and neighbors — you can call this Saboten branch (0917-891-6879) to order your favorite katsu entrees and get free delivery! They're not leaving anyone out, though, because you can still order via Grab Food if you're not in the area. Note that they're only open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Subway

You can get your sandwich fix via FoodPanda if you’re within the general areas of Medical Center Manila, One Archers Place, Esteban Street in Makati, Pearl Plaza, Citiplaza in BGC, and Prince Plaza in Makati.