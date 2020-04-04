Here’s how Gokongwei Brothers Foundation’s P100M fund for COVID-19 crisis will be spent

ACROSS the country, conglomerates and other big business groups are mobilizing to assist in the current COVID-19 crisis.

Early on in the enhanced community quarantine, the Gokongwei Brothers Foundation — a STEM and education-focused philanthropy organization set up by the late John Gokongwei — announced that they would earmark P100 million for the crisis. (Spin.ph is part of Summit Media, which also belongs to the Gokongwei Group.)

Here’s where the money will go.

A portion of the funds allocated to the frontliners will go to the three COVID-19 referral hospitals set up in the NCR: Philippine General Hospital, the Lung Center of the Philippines, and the Dr. Jose N. Rodriguez Memorial Hospital.

These hospitals will be receiving straight cash assistance, or in-kind donations of PPEs — including much-needed N95 masks — as well as ventilators and supplies.

The GBF also donated cash to the UP Medical Foundation.

"The help of the Gokongwei Brothers Foundation will come a long way to provide them with PPEs to protect them... for them to protect us,” said UP Medical Foundation President Dr. Paulo Maria Pagkatipunan in a statement.

The philanthropic organization also distributed PPEs and supplies to hospitals with high numbers of COVID-19 patients.

Beneficiaries include San Lazaro Hospital, Quirino Memorial Medical Center, Veterans Memorial Medical Center, Rizal Medical Center, National Kidney and Transplant Institute, Philippine Heart Center, Research Institute for Tropical Medicine, and East Avenue Medical Center.

“In these extraordinary times, more than ever we in the private sector recognize the need to complement the government’s programs and efforts by directly ensuring that our healthcare providers receive all the necessary support for them to be able to carry out their vital duties,” said Grace Colet, GBF Executive Director in a statement emailed to Summit Media.

The GBF also contributed to Project Ugnayan, an alliance of large business groups dedicated to aiding the Philippine Disaster Resilience Foundation to provide for food and assistance to poor communities affected by the quarantines.

