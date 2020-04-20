Guide

So, who is actually allowed outside during ECQ? See complete list

by Drei Laurel for Topgear.com.ph
5 hours ago
PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

While we’re all on community lockdown, keeping safe, keeping healthy, and keeping sane is on top of everyone’s mind. Here are some essential life tips for living in the time of pandemic. This is SPIN.ph’s COVID-19 Survival Guide.

(Top Gear Philippines) Authorized persons outside residence (APOR). We're willing to bet this is an acronym you've only recently become familiar with, on account of the Philippine National Police Highway Patrol Group's (PNP-HPG) newfound zeal for ticketing motorists violating the Luzon-wide enhanced community quarantine (ECQ).

You may be familiar with it, but do you know what it means? Basically, APORs are people allowed to be out and about during the ECQ. These are healthcare workers, employees of essential services, frontliners, and the like.

Continue reading below ↓

It's a pretty straightforward concept to grasp, but one which many people don't seem to understand (or choose to ignore completely). Not sure if you're an APOR or not? Well, the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) has just released a list that'll settle the matter once and for all:

Continue reading below ↓

Authorized persons outside residence

  1. Bank employees
  2. Armored vehicle crew
  3. Money transfer service employees
  4. Grocery and convenience store employees
  5. Public market vendors
  6. Pharmacists and drug store employees
  7. Restaurant staff and crew
  8. Delivery personnel of cargo (two per vehicle)
  9. Food and medical manufacturing establishment employees
  10. Telecommunications key officials and employees
  11. Cable and Internet provider employees
  12. Water company key officials and employees
  13. Water delivery and refilling station crew
  14. Power plant maintenance employees
  15. Petroleum tanker drivers
  16. Gasoline attendants
  17. Coal delivery services
  18. Garbage collectors
  19. Emergency responders (Bureau of Fire Protection, National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council, Department of Social Welfare and Development, Barangay Health Emergency Response Team, LGU officials
  20. Philippine National Police personnel
  21. Armed Forces of the Philippines personnel
  22. Philippine Coast Guard personnel
  23. Bureau of Jail Management and Penology personnel
  24. National Bureau of Investigation personnel
  25. Office for Transportation Security personnel
  26. Bureau of Customs personnel
  27. Bureau of Immigration personnel
  28. Philippine Ports Authority personnel
  29. MMDA personnel
  30. Company security officers and security guards
  31. Force multipliers (Barangay officials and tanods)
  32. All Department of Health officials and staff
  33. LGU health facility personnel
  34. Philippine Red Cross vehicles and staff bearing logo and IDs
  35. World Health Organization country and regional offices core staff
  36. Doctors and their drivers
  37. Hospital staff and employees (including janitorial services)
  38. Medical professionals and other employees
  39. Private caregivers
  40. Funeral service employees and immediate family of deceased
  41. Senators and congressmen with their CoS
  42. Department secretaries, undersecretaries, and assistant secretaries
  43. Bureau directors
  44. Ombudsman and deputy ombudsman
  45. Supreme Court, Court of Appeals, Court of Tax Appeals, and Sandigan Bayan justices
  46. Regional, Metropolitan, City and Municipal Trial Court judges and prosecutors
  47. Governors
  48. Media personalities including Presidential Communications Operations Office and attached agencies (with ID cards issued by PCOO)

There you have it. The MMDA's full list of APORs. As of April 17, 2020, the Philippines has a total of 5,878 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 387 deaths and 487 recoveries. For the latest COVID-19 cases, check out Reportr's COVID-19 case tracker. Stay home and stay safe, guys.

Read Next
read more stories about:
Recommended Videos
Sorry, no results found for
Read the Story →
PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

    • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
    POLL

      Retake this Poll
      • Quiz

      Quiz Result
      Take this Quiz Again