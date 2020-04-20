So, who is actually allowed outside during ECQ? See complete list

While we’re all on community lockdown, keeping safe, keeping healthy, and keeping sane is on top of everyone’s mind. Here are some essential life tips for living in the time of pandemic. This is SPIN.ph’s COVID-19 Survival Guide.

(Top Gear Philippines) Authorized persons outside residence (APOR). We're willing to bet this is an acronym you've only recently become familiar with, on account of the Philippine National Police Highway Patrol Group's (PNP-HPG) newfound zeal for ticketing motorists violating the Luzon-wide enhanced community quarantine (ECQ).

You may be familiar with it, but do you know what it means? Basically, APORs are people allowed to be out and about during the ECQ. These are healthcare workers, employees of essential services, frontliners, and the like.

It's a pretty straightforward concept to grasp, but one which many people don't seem to understand (or choose to ignore completely). Not sure if you're an APOR or not? Well, the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) has just released a list that'll settle the matter once and for all:

Authorized persons outside residence

Bank employees Armored vehicle crew Money transfer service employees Grocery and convenience store employees Public market vendors Pharmacists and drug store employees Restaurant staff and crew Delivery personnel of cargo (two per vehicle) Food and medical manufacturing establishment employees Telecommunications key officials and employees Cable and Internet provider employees Water company key officials and employees Water delivery and refilling station crew Power plant maintenance employees Petroleum tanker drivers Gasoline attendants Coal delivery services Garbage collectors Emergency responders (Bureau of Fire Protection, National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council, Department of Social Welfare and Development, Barangay Health Emergency Response Team, LGU officials Philippine National Police personnel Armed Forces of the Philippines personnel Philippine Coast Guard personnel Bureau of Jail Management and Penology personnel National Bureau of Investigation personnel Office for Transportation Security personnel Bureau of Customs personnel Bureau of Immigration personnel Philippine Ports Authority personnel MMDA personnel Company security officers and security guards Force multipliers (Barangay officials and tanods) All Department of Health officials and staff LGU health facility personnel Philippine Red Cross vehicles and staff bearing logo and IDs World Health Organization country and regional offices core staff Doctors and their drivers Hospital staff and employees (including janitorial services) Medical professionals and other employees Private caregivers Funeral service employees and immediate family of deceased Senators and congressmen with their CoS Department secretaries, undersecretaries, and assistant secretaries Bureau directors Ombudsman and deputy ombudsman Supreme Court, Court of Appeals, Court of Tax Appeals, and Sandigan Bayan justices Regional, Metropolitan, City and Municipal Trial Court judges and prosecutors Governors Media personalities including Presidential Communications Operations Office and attached agencies (with ID cards issued by PCOO)

There you have it. The MMDA's full list of APORs. As of April 17, 2020, the Philippines has a total of 5,878 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 387 deaths and 487 recoveries. For the latest COVID-19 cases, check out Reportr's COVID-19 case tracker. Stay home and stay safe, guys.