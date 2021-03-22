Jayjay Helterbrand goes for ‘change oil’ in RR Enriquez’s TikTok vid

RR Enriquez’s boyfriend is going for “change oil.”

On TikTok, the model and actress posted a video of boyfriend Jayjay Helterbrand stepping out for a motoring-related errand.

“Ano’ng change oil? Ng ano?” she asked.

“Ng motor ko!” said Helterbrand, holding up a canister of a Petron product. “What do you expect?”

"Asa’n ang change oil diyan? Patingin!” she continued. “Engine oil ‘yan e!”

The TikTok video is obviously a play on the viral “change oil” exchange between an alleged jilted fiance and her husband-to-be cheating on her with another woman.

“Nakaka praning yang change oil na yan! Pero huwag naman sana akong judgemental!! Totoo namang magpapa Change oil si Jayjay Helterbrand,” she said in her Instagram caption.

She punctuated her post with laughing emojis and tagged the Petron engine oil in question.

Helterbrand, long retired from the PBA, is an avid motorcyclist, who is often seen on social media taking out his BMW S 1000 XR for a spin. The six-time PBA champ is a member of the PBA Moto Club.

“Change oil” has become the talk of the town on social media. Even dealerships have been getting in on the fun since the phrase went viral last weekend.