Heat rookie Silva moved to tears after surprise reunion with mom

MIAMI Heat rookie Chris Silva got the surprise of his life during the team’s pregame walkthrough prior to the NBA home match against the Indiana Pacers.

The team and the NBA helped arrange for his mother, Carine Minkoue Obame, to fly in from Africa and attend the Heat's games this weekend.

Silva is a native of Gabon and had not seen his mom for three years. He was naturally moved to tears upon seeing mom walk in from the players' entrance.

Watch:

Silva, 23, left Gabon when he was 16 to play in a New Jersey high school, with the dream of someday making it to the NBA.

He returned once for two weeks to get his visa renewed, but hasn’t seen his family since.

PHOTO: AP



The undrafted rookie is playing on a two-way contract with the Heat this season, appearing in 25 Heat games so far.

The Heat went on to beat the Pacers, 113-112.