Heartbreak anew for UAAP athletes as they react to cancellation

IN A stunning announcement, the UAAP Board has scrapped plans for UAAP Season 83, citing the “health and safety of the student-athletes and those involved in the operations of our competitions.”

SEE ALSO SEE ALSO

For many UAAP athletes, it was another case of heartbreaking deja vu. Eight months after the official cancellation of Season 82, they now face a second academic year without collegiate sports.

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓

Despite playing pro ball in another country, even Thirdy Ravena felt the pain, posting an Instagram Story in sympathy.

UE's Kris Harvey Pagsanjan, however, was determined to keep things light.