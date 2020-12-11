News And Trends

Heartbreak anew for UAAP athletes as they react to cancellation

by spin.ph staff
2 hours ago

IN A stunning announcement, the UAAP Board has scrapped plans for UAAP Season 83, citing the “health and safety of the student-athletes and those involved in the operations of our competitions.”

For many UAAP athletes, it was another case of heartbreaking deja vu. Eight months after the official cancellation of Season 82, they now face a second academic year without collegiate sports.

Despite playing pro ball in another country, even Thirdy Ravena felt the pain, posting an Instagram Story in sympathy.

UE's Kris Harvey Pagsanjan, however, was determined to keep things light.

