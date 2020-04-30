Heads up: Tomorrow, the Godfather trilogy is showing on Netflix

TWO of the best movies of all time — plus The Godfather: Part 3 — are arriving on Netflix Philippines tomorrow.

Sorry for putting down The Godfather: Part 3 like that. It’s not personal. It’s strictly business.

Many consider the first two movies about the Corleone crime family as essential viewing. So many legendary scenes on there, from the very first scene (“I believe in America!”) to Don Vito Corleone’s (Marlon Brando) breakdown when he sees his — spoilers — son’s mangled face.

Part 2 is equally great, a movie that's both a prequel and a sequel, alternating between two timelines: a great Robert De Niro as young Don Corleone in the early 1900s and Al Pacino as his ambitious son in the 1950s. Plus, who can forget John Cazale as poor, pathetic Fredo?

Part 3 is universally recognized as being not as good as the first two, so you don’t need to feel bad if you don’t want to complete the trilogy.

In any case, The Godfather movies will make for solid long weekend viewing while you wait for episodes 5 and 6 of The Last Dance to arrive on Monday.

