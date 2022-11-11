Haters lie low in good ‘night, night’ for vindicated Gilas fans

STAYING UP late was definitely worth it for fans of the Philippine national team.
An energized, supersized Gilas lineup showed Jordan what’s what in a 74-66 victory, with key contributions from across the roster, including a 16-point performance from Kai Sotto, as well as a near triple-double from PBA MVP Scottie Thompson.
It was definitely a morale-boosting win for a beleaguered team that has seen its share of brickbats over the past year.
Congratulations were effusive on social media as fans celebrated the win.
What a team effort from Gilas!
Vindication?
