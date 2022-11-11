News And Trends

Haters lie low in good ‘night, night’ for vindicated Gilas fans

by spin.ph staff
1 Hour ago
undefined
PHOTO: (Background) Fiba

STAYING UP late was definitely worth it for fans of the Philippine national team.

An energized, supersized Gilas lineup showed Jordan what’s what in a 74-66 victory, with key contributions from across the roster, including a 16-point performance from Kai Sotto, as well as a near triple-double from PBA MVP Scottie Thompson.

MORE FROM SPIN
MORE FROM SPIN

    It was definitely a morale-boosting win for a beleaguered team that has seen its share of brickbats over the past year.

    Congratulations were effusive on social media as fans celebrated the win.

    ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

    Watch Now

    ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

    ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

    What a team effort from Gilas!

    ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

    ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

    ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

    Vindication?

    ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

    ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓
    Read Next
    read more stories about:
    Watch Now
    Sorry, no results found for
    Read the Story →
    PHOTO: (Background) Fiba

    • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
    POLL

      Retake this Poll
      • Quiz

      Quiz Result
      Take this Quiz Again