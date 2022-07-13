Sigh of relief as Thirdy Ravena plays on after scary fall

A FACE-FIRST landing for Gilas guard Thirdy Ravena sent spasms of worry coursing through netizens watching the national team's opening game against Lebanon in the 2022 Fiba Asia Cup.

The hard fall at the last 1:15 minutes of the first half sent streams of blood dripping down Ravena's face.

Netizens, including NorthPort Batang Pier's Kevin Ferrer and former commissioner Noli Eala, sent prayers down Thirdy's way.

Others questioned the referees' call that sent Lebanon to the charity stripe.

Nevertheless, it looks as if Ravena suffered no permanent damage, with the player already spotted on the floor.

