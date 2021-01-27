Documentary to relive Harbour Centre's glory days in old PBL

PRIOR to becoming NorthPort in the PBA, the Batang Pier carried the colors of Harbour Centre when they captured seven straight championships in the Philippine Basketball League (PBL) between 2006 to 2009.

Basketball fans will now have the opportunity to relive the glory days of the ballclub.

Harbour Centre team owner and now Deputy House Speaker Mikee Romero said the franchise is in the process of doing a documentary on the championship years of the Batang Pier in the PBL.

“’Yung seven championships namin, we are trying to document it,” Romero bared. “Si Chino Trinidad, who was the PBL commissioner at that time, is doing the documentation now.”

The Harbour Centre franchise is tied with Magnolia and Asia Brewery for most titles in the history of the PBL.

Then known as the Port Masters, Harbour Centre captured the 2006 Unity Cup and the 2006-2007 Silver Cup to start their run of success in the PBL. The club then became known as the Batang Pier and went on to win four more titles in consecutive fashion.

Not even a name change stopped their title run with Oracle Residences taking home the club’s final PBL title in the 2009 Unity Cup.

Aside from the championships, Harbour Centre was also the stepping stone of some of the top players in the PBA. Heading the long list are LA Tenorio and Jayson Castro, who won either a season or Finals MVP for the ballclub during their championship run.

Romero hopes to see the documentary finished by this year.

“Sana mapalabas natin sa television this year. Surprise,” said Romero.